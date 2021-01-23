 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 20.34. 26 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 80% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert