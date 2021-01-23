It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 20.34. 26 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 80% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
