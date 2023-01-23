Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA

Council Bluffs people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until MON 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.