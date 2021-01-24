Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Council Bluffs today. It should reach a nippy 33 degrees. A 24-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
