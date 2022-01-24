Temperatures will be just above freezing in Council Bluffs today. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 4 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA
