Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Council Bluffs today. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.