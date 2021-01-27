 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 23.66. A 12-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Major snowfall brings some relief, joy to Midwest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert