It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 23.66. A 12-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA
