Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Council Bluffs today. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 10 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.