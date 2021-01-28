It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 13.92. A 22-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA
