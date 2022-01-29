Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA
