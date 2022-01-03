 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

It will be a cold day in Council Bluffs, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

