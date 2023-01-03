 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Council Bluffs today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 52% chance of rain. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 12:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.

