Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Council Bluffs today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 52% chance of rain. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 12:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST.