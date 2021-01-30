Council Bluffs people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 66% chance. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 14 mph. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA
