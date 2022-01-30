Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Council Bluffs today. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.