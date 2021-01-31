 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 20.07. Today's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.

