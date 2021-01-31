It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 20.07. Today's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Low 17F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mp…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 13.26. 17 degrees …
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at 9.99. A 12-degree lo…
Council Bluffs people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low t…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 12F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 23.66…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Council Bluffs today. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted. We will…
This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Cloudy and windy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. C…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 13.92. A 22-degree l…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 20.34. 26 degrees is today…