Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA
