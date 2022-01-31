 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert