Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Temperatures in Council Bluffs will be cool today. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 15 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until MON 9:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.