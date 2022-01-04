 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

It will be a cold day in Council Bluffs, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 9 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.

Local Weather

