 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 13. We'll see a low temperature of 0 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until WED 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert