Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 13. We'll see a low temperature of 0 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until WED 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.