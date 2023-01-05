It will be a cold day in Council Bluffs, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
