Temperatures will be just above freezing in Council Bluffs today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 91% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA
