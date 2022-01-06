Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 9. 0 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from THU 12:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.