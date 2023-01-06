Council Bluffs people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
