It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 20. Today's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
