 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 20. Today's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert