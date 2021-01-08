It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 27.86. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy. Low 13F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Council Bluffs today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. 30 degrees is today's l…
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 32F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Temperatures wi…
It will be a cold day in Council Bluffs, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. Today's forecasted l…
Temperatures in Council Bluffs will be cool today. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low around 15F. Winds light and variable. The forec…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 21.33. 14 degrees is…
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 23F. Winds SSW at 5 t…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Council Bluffs Tuesday. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Expec…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: A few clouds from time to time. Low 14F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up i…