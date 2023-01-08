Cool temperatures will blanket the Council Bluffs area Sunday. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
