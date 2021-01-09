It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 23.34. A 19-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the North. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Council Bluffs today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. 30 degrees is today's l…
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 32F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Temperatures wi…
This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy. Low 13F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors…
It will be a cold day in Council Bluffs, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. Today's forecasted l…
Temperatures in Council Bluffs will be cool today. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low around 15F. Winds light and variable. The forec…
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 23F. Winds SSW at 5 t…
This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors,…
This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Snow showers. Low near 30F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less t…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 27.86. We'll see a…