It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 27. A 16-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Council Bluffs Saturday. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 20. Today's forecasted lo…
It will be a cold day in Council Bluffs, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 9. 0 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. …
Lightning increased significantly around the North Pole in 2021. Scientists say it's a clear sign of how the climate crisis is altering global weather.
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Bitterly cold. Cloudy skies. Low near 0F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time…
It will be a cold day in Council Bluffs, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. A 26-degree low is …
This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Generally fair. Low 26F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Counc…
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.