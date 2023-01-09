Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Council Bluffs today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
