Council Bluffs will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 75% chance of rain. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.