Council Bluffs will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 75% chance of rain. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 1, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
The Council Bluffs area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Tod…
The Council Bluffs area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a pe…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showi…