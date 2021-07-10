The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Council Bluffs community. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 80% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warning from FRI 11:55 PM CDT until SAT 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA
