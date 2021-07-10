 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Council Bluffs community. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 80% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warning from FRI 11:55 PM CDT until SAT 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

