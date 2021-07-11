Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 11, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Council Bluffs community. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. …
This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
The Council Bluffs area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of …
This evening in Council Bluffs: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 67F. SSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Council Bluff…
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the m…
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temp…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. How likel…
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 10 …
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Council Bluffs area ca…