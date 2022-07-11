Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 11, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
“We typically don’t have small supercells inside of a larger rain area,” a weather service official said. “So there were just a couple of pretty unique things about this event.”
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast …
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Periods of thund…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 98. Today has the makings of …
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a ho…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Storms m…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 73F. Win…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are ex…