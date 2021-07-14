Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 92. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. There is a 43% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 14, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Council Bluffs community. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. …
The Council Bluffs area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of …
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 10 …
- Updated
As it turns out, the exact opposite is actually true.
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%…
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Council Bluffs area ca…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Council Bluffs area can expect a very…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in th…
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …