Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. There is a 55% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 14, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
