Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Council Bluffs. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 59% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 15, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Council Bluffs community. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. …
The Council Bluffs area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will…
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for hi…
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 10 …
- Updated
As it turns out, the exact opposite is actually true.
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in th…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Council Bluffs area can expect a very…