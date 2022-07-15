The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 71 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 15, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA
The severe weather threat has come to an end, but the chance for showers and storms continues. See when rain is most likely in our area and how much we'll cool down in our updated forecast.
Small rain chances today, but better chances for Thursday. Already hot temperatures look to get worse as well. Track the rain and see how high our temperatures will climb in our updated forecast.
A Heat Advisory is in effect for central Nebraska, but it won't be much better elsewhere. As temperatures peak, showers and storms will be popping up as well. Full details in our latest forecast.
Isolated severe storms possible this evening in the western part of the state. Dry for all Wednesday, but temperatures are going up. Full details on the severe threat and heat in our weather update.
