Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 15, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Council Bluffs area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear sk…
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 deg…
The Council Bluffs area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90…
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees…
Today's temperature in Council Bluffs will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 5…