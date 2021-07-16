Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 16, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

The Council Bluffs area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.