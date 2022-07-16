 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 16, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.

