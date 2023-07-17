Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 17, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Tod…
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 deg…
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees…
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Today's conditi…
The Council Bluffs area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90…