It will be a warm day in Council Bluffs. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 72% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 18, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Tod…
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 deg…
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees…
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Today's conditi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. …