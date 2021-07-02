Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 2, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, mainly cloudy late with a few showers. Low 66F. Winds WNW at 5 to 1…
Sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s and low 90s are expected through Independence Day.
Council Bluffs folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds light and…
- Updated
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Don't leav…
The Council Bluffs area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sun…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 deg…
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: A few clouds from time to time. Low 63F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Council…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of …