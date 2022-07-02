 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 2, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. There is a 31% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

