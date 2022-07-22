Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 74 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until FRI 1:30 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 22, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA
