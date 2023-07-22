Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 22, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Tod…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
It will be a warm day in Council Bluffs. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. The are…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. High U…