Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 100. 75 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 25, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of …
The Council Bluffs area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. High U…