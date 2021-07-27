 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 27, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it will feel even hotter at 105. Today's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until WED 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

