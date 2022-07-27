Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 27, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The hottest conditions yet for many, but then a cold front will arrive. Heavy rain and lightning will occur in spots and severe storms can't be ruled out. Here's everything you need to know.
Today is looking hotter than yesterday with Friday even hotter still. Rain will be around both days though and a couple severe storms can't be ruled out Friday. Track the temperatures and rain here.
Temperatures will peak in the Panhandle today, but for the rest of the state the heat will be worse on Saturday. A few severe storms can't be ruled out either day. Full details in our latest forecast.
The Council Bluffs area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 101. Today has the makings of …
The Council Bluffs area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 thou…
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing later during the night. Low around 65F. Winds…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about how the weather relates to supply and demand in the energy sector.
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. …
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. T…