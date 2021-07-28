Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 98. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 77 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory until WED 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 28, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it wi…
The Council Bluffs area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high o…
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 96. Today has the mak…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Council Bluffs folks should be prepared …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it wi…
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. We will se…
This evening in Council Bluffs: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low around 75F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Co…
Water raced over roads in Cedar City, Utah, as heavy rains fell on the area triggering flash flooding on July 25.