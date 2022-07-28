Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 28, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.